HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is home from the hospital after being shot by his neighbor.

The incident happened on East Eighth Lane near 52nd Street in Hialeah on Feb. 6.

According to police, the gunman shot the victim in the chest and arm after he got into an argument with the victim’s family over a parking space in front of his home.

Eighteen-year-old Jose Carrazana was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

And while he has been released, he’s not fully recovered.

“Emotionally, I feel good,” Carrazana said. “It happens. I can’t do anything about it, whatever. And physically, I have a lot of pain arm and my chest. I have to take oxycodone every six hours, every four hours because the pain is very hard.”

Sixty-six-year-old Justo Arrate Rodriguez was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He remains in jail.

