SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is in trouble with the law and faced a judge after he led police on a chase in a stolen car.

The pursuit came to an end in the area of Southwest 192nd Avenue and 377th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade Monday but not before officials said Anquan Wiley slammed into a police car in a stolen Maserati.

The 18-year-old faces several charges, including grand theft and aggravated assault on an officer.

