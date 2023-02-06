MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, and it forced the lockdown of all schools on the campus, also including the middle and elementary schools.

There is a command post a block away from the taped off shooting scene at Northwest 193rd Street and 12th Avenue with Miami Gardens Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police.

The shooting happened during after school activities, and a group of students on the high school’s field ran into the gym when they heard shots fired, and they called police.

The 18-year-old victim was able to get into a blue SUV and was driven to a nearby fire station. Police SUVs were seen surrounding that car, at the station, as part of the investigation.

Paramedics treated him for a gunshot wound before taking him via a rescue truck to a field where an air rescue helicopter landed, about a mile and a half away from the schools.

The victim was then transported to Aventura Hospital.

At the same time, police had received calls about a second victim inside the middle school.

Fire rescue trucks stood by as police searched the school with guns drawn, but no second victim was found.

All schools were placed on lockdown during the search; the middle school and elementary school’s lockdowns were lifted by 5:45 p.m. and parents were allowed to pick up their children.

At 6:30 p.m., the high school remained on lockdown, as police finish their search there.

There is no information on the shooter, who police continue to search for.

