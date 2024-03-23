SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man faced a judge after he was arrested for allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy unconscious at a Sunny Isles Beach park.

Eighteen-year-old Mykola Sokol appeared in bond court Saturday morning. He is facing serious charges in connection to the March 16 fight.

“He’s charged with child abuse, aggravated battery, aggravated great bodily harm,” said the presiding judge

Police said the incident took place at Gwen Margolis Park.

Cellphone video of the brutal beatdown was posted social media and quickly went viral.

“It was 100% an adult beating up a kid,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian D. Schnell.

The arrest report states Sokol went up to the boy to try to take his hat. A brawl ensues, and the suspect came out swinging.

Another person jumped in and punches the victim as well, investigators said, before Sokol took the victim to the ground and kicked his head, rendering him unconscious.

The video was shared to a community group chat, where the mothers of Sokol and the 14-year-old were able to identify their children.

“This young man has now been arrested, taken to [Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center], and he faces serious felony charges as an adult,” said Schnell. “I mean, the consequences of that could stay with him for the rest of his life. I mean, that’s as serious as it can get.”

Sokol posted bond and was given a stay-away order from the victim.

Police said they are still looking for the other person who is seen in the video.

