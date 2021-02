WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7 SkyForce flew over the scene of a rollover wreck involving a semi-truck in West Miami-Dade.

An 18-wheeler semi-truck rolled over on its side, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m.

It happened along the off-ramp from the westbound 836 to Northwest 84th Avenue.

No injuries reported, and the scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.