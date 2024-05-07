NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler rollover crash has led to the closure of the northbound entrance ramp to Florida’s Turnpike at Exit 34: Northwest 106th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the scene involving an 18-wheeler with a gas tank on it. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the 18-wheeler rollover accident and responded to the scene along with other emergency units.

The crash led to significant roadblocks, impacting the morning traffic.

The ramp was completely blocked following the rollover, with cleanup and investigation efforts underway,

Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes as they handle the situation.

Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more details on this incident.

