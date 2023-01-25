(WSVN) - Emergency vehicles blocked off a highway entrance on State Road 9, Wednesday.

Around 5:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on the road was attempting to exit onto the ramp of Northeast 163rd Street.

As the driver turned, they lost control, causing the vehicle to jackknife and crash into the guardrail.

The 18-wheeler drove through the railing and continued off of the road, onto an embankment.

Traffic was at a standstill as the incident caused closures on the ramp for approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.