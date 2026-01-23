NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have gotten flames that erupted on an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade under control.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the 3300 block of Northwest 127th Street on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival to the salvage yard, firefighters began dousing the 18-wheeler with water to extinguish the flames.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing heavy smoke billowing into the air.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.