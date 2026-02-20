MIAMI (WSVN) - A new class of firefighters celebrated their graduation day on Friday.

Miami Fire Rescue officials say 18 recruits joined the force following the ceremony.

The group completed several weeks of rigorous training before reaching the big day.

During the ceremony, recruits were sworn in and received their diplomas, officially becoming Miami firefighters.

“This department is not defined by shiny fire trucks or cool toys. It’s defined by the generations of men and women who wore this badge before you,” said Miami Fire Chief Robert Hevia.

The graduates demonstrated their skills, including rappelling down a building and responding to a mock car fire.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.