WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead man is facing multiple felony charges after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives accused him of participating in a burglary ring that stole infotainment systems from Dodge Ram trucks at a Kendall dealership, causing thousands of dollars in losses and damage.

Josmanny Alexis Valdez, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft with others exceeding $3,000 and criminal mischief causing more than $1,000 in damage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the thefts occurred at Kendall Dodge, located at 13355 SW 137th Ave., where Valdez and co-defendant Celestino Ayala Jr. allegedly cut through a chain-link fence to access a secured used-car lot containing customers’ vehicles awaiting service.

According to detectives, the pair targeted 2019 through 2026 Dodge Ram pickup trucks, removing the vehicles’ infotainment systems while cutting wiring harnesses, leaving the trucks permanently damaged.

Authorities said the investigation linked the suspects to burglaries involving 18 stolen infotainment systems from 14 victims across multiple incidents at the dealership.

Detectives later discovered multiple Dodge Ram infotainment systems listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace using profiles allegedly associated with the suspects.

During an undercover buy-bust operation in May, investigators said they watched Valdez and his co-defendant remove the stolen infotainment systems from a Ford van at a Homestead residence, load them into a Toyota Camry and drive to Dolphin Mall, where they met undercover detectives to sell two of the systems for $500.

Authorities said both men were arrested after the transaction, and investigators confirmed the systems had been stolen from Kendall Dodge

A subsequent search warrant executed on the suspects’ vehicle uncovered additional Dodge display screens and radio modules that investigators confirmed had been stolen from the dealership, according to the affidavit.

Valdez was arrested Monday while already in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was charged in connection with the dealership burglaries.

His co-defendant, Celestino Ayala Jr., is also charged in the case.

Valdez later appeared in bond court, where a judge found probable cause, set a $10,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from Kendall Dodge Dealership.

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