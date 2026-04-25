SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputies have identified the 17-year-old involved in a shooting in South Miami-Dade.

The victim has been identified by MDSO deputies as Trashawn Foster.

MDSO deputies arrived to the scene at Southwest 282nd Street and Southwest 125th Avenue late Friday night.

They found Foster suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, then rendered aid.

Paramedics from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and transported Foster to Jackson South Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene, detectives searched for clues, and recovered a firearm and multiple shell casings.

Deputies received a tip that a dark-colored car was involved in the incident, and pulled the vehicle over to detain two adults.

Officials said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the deceased victim and one of the individuals who were detained.

The two detained adults were later released, with no charges filed.

The search for the shooter is currently ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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