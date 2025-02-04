MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage girl will be charged as an adult after, prosecutors said, she is allegedly responsible for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend.

17-year-old Jahara Malik faced a judge on Tuesday after being charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of her 17-year-old boyfriend, Yahkeim Lollar.

Both teens were juniors at Miami Northwest Senior High.

Lollar was fatally stabbed in the parking garage of his apartment building on Northwest Sixth Court and 61st Street on December 20th.

Malik called 911, staying with Lollar until authorities arrived.

According to Malik, she and her boyfriend were horse-playing with the weapon, however what exactly caused that escalation is currently being investigated.

Natalie Jean, the victim’s mother made her plea on January 20th during a protest outside of the State Attorney’s Office.

“My son is dead,” she said. “Why am I fighting for justice for my son?”

“He was a peaceful young man,” said a family advocate. “He was more than just a football player at Northwestern, he was a critical part of the community.”

After a month of no arrests, Malik was brought before a judge on Saturday. The judge granted her a $50,000 bond and required she wear an ankle monitor until her next appearance on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the juvenile would be charged as an adult by the State Attorney’s Office. Her attorneys, however, are fighting for her not to be detained before trial.

“She called 911, she rendered first aid,” said Larry Handfield, Malik’s Attorney. “I don’t believe it is in the interest of justice for her to be taken back into custody and to be held in custody in the adult facility until this matter is resolved. This young girl was a juvenile, a student, never had any contact with the criminal justice system.”

Lollar’s family told 7News their son loved his family, football, and one day dreamed of having a career in finance.

“I will not stop fighting,” said Jean. “I repeat. I will not stop fighting until the truth is revealed and justice is served.”

A pre-trial detention hearing is set for Thursday.

