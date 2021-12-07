MIAMI (WSVN) - A third student this week is in trouble with the law after being accused of making threats against a South Florida school.

A 17-year-old male student was arrested after threatening to blow up Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School.

He was tracked down and arrested at his home and is now facing a felony charge.

This arrest comes after two other teens were arrested for making similar threats in Miami-Dade County, Monday.

Some students returned to the classroom for the first time this week.

“My mom decided it was best for me not to come [yesterday], because it’s not worth it,” said Kevin Leyva, a 12th grader at Miami Senior High.

Leyva and several students chose to stay home on Monday after a threat was posted on social media. Police said the threat traced back to 15-year-old Jonathan Grisales.

Accordiing to police, the message reads, “I am going to kill everyone at Miami Senior High School, do not go to school if you want, if you don’t want to die on December 6th, everyone is going to see the anger inside of me.”

Grisales’ father told 7News his son’s account was hacked on Saturday.

“They should analyze his cellphone with a special software, and they’re going to see the truth is he wasn’t the one who sent those messages,” said Benjamin Grisales through a translator.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested after she allegedly made a threat against Miami Northwestern Senior High.

It remains unclear what the threat was about, but 7News found a post making its rounds on social media on Monday that read, “Don’t go to school tomorrow I will blow up Miami Northwestern Senior High School and you will be the first to die.”

Police have not confirmed whether or not this was the post that lead to the student’s arrest.

“If you post any information that disrupts the school setting its considered a crime,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “Furthermore, if it constitutes threats, it’s a second-degree felony, which is a serious offense.”

There is now additional police presence at several schools across the district, including Glades Middle School.

“We were on lockdown. Nobody could go out of their classes except to go home early,” said a student.

“He texted me to pick him up, that he was scared there was a threat. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said a parent whose child was in school during a lockdown.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see that they have to be worrying coming to school worrying about their lives,” said another parent.

The three teens are being held in juvenile detention until their next court date. If found guilty, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

