MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, leading police to detain three people, investigators said.

City of Miami Police officers responded to reports of a shooting along the 900 block of Northwest Second Street, next to Henderson Park, just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the bicep. He was alert and conscious at the scene.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital in unknown condition.

A 7News crew saw police officers taking pictures of a blue car at the scene, as well as examining an e-bike on the sidewalk.

Detectives cordoned off a portion of Northwest Second Street while they questioned the people they detained. They have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

