HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department have announced that a 17-year-old reported missing has been found.

Detectives said Tuesday that along with the community’s assistance, Micah Bell was located and is now home with his family in Florida City.

Bell went missing on Monday morning from Blakey Park located at 600 Southwest 14th Avenue in Homestead.

