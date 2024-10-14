SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was found shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near 104th Avenue and 180th Street.

First responders arrived just before 7:00p.m, taking the 17-year-old boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition

According to Miami-Dade Police, there isn’t any information on the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.