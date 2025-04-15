NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being wounded in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 48th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of northwest Miami-Dade.

While it’s unclear if the teen was shot or stabbed, paramedics transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured the teen being accompanied by a woman. The teen was conscious and alert.

On the scene, cameras captured a kitchen knife was also captured on the street as deputies taped off the area.

An investigation is now underway to determine what led to the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.