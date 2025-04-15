NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 48th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said after he was stabbed, 17-year-old Anthony Crumbley tried running from his attacker, who pulled out a gun and shot towards him and a group of kids nearby.

Authorities confirmed nobody was struck by gunfire.

Paramedics transported Crumbley to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the teen being accompanied by a woman. Crumbley was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

On the scene, cameras captured a kitchen knife on the street as deputies taped off the area.

Detectives have no information on the suspect at this time.

The relationship between the teens and the victim remains unclear.

