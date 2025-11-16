NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the shoulder in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded on Saturday evening to a shotspotter alert in the 3400 block of Southwest Seventh Avenue but when they arrived, they couldn’t locate a victim.

Moments later, police received a call about a teen who had been shot in her shoulder in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue between 27th and 28th street.

Detectives say the victim walked a few blocks away from where the incident happen before calling them.

Once found, the teen was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition is unclear, but paramedics note that she was alert and conscious when transported.

Details on a shooter remains limited as of Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed a second teen was also grazed by a bullet at the same initial location. Their condition or details surrounding that shooting remains unclear.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.