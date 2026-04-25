SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has died after shots rang out in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area Southwest 282 Street and 125 Avenue on Friday evening.

Upon arrival, detectives found a teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They immediately began rendering aid.

Deputies have identified the victim as Trashawn Foster.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, detectives combed for clues, recovering a firearm and multiple shell casings.

During the investigation, deputies received a tip that a dark-colored car was involved in the incident. Responding deputies were able to locate the car and pulled the vehicle over, detaining two adults.

Deputies said that the detained individuals have since been released and that no charges have been filed.

Now, deputies are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead them to the person who pulled the trigger.

“Any piece of information that anybody provides us can be helpful,” said MDSO spokesperson Argemis Colome.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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