SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through Southwest Miami-Dade’s Naranja neighborhood, sending a 17-year-old boy to the hospital, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Southwest 138th Avenue and 262nd Street, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was walking with a 15-year-old when they heard shots fired.

Police said the 17-year-old was struck twice in the upper torso.

The patient was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of a subject or subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

