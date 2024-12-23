MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 23rd Street, at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and two unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

Paramedics transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. The patient was alert and conscious and was listed in stable condition.

Police have not provided details about a possible subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

