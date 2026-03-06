SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 17-year-old boy who went missing from South Miami-Dade for over two weeks.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Freddy Rodriguez III was last seen leaving a location along the 28400 block of Southwest 167th Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 19.

On Friday, March 6, Freddy was found, according to officials.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.