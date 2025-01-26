MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood was killed in a car crash.

According to City of Miami Police, Tyler Henderson’s family reported him missing on Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene of carash that same day, and they determined the person found dead at the scene was Henderson.

Investigators said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

