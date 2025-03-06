NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with multiple arson incidents in North Bay Village, according to police.

The fires occurred on the 7500 block of Mutiny Avenue, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 28. They destroyed three vehicles and a residence, causing damage estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars, police said.

The North Bay Village Police Department launched an investigation, working in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit.

Surveillance video shows the smoke billowing from the vehicles as sirens can be heard in the distance.

Another video, recorded by a neighbor, shows the damage in the house.

Through a neighborhood canvass and analysis of surveillance footage, detectives tracked the suspect to a high-rise apartment building on South Treasure Drive, located less than a mile from the fire scene.

“Our detectives were able to investigate this case. They canvassed our neighborhood using flyers of the suspect, they located video, and they were able to turn over this information to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arson unit,” said Julie Leonardi with North Bay Village Police.

After coordinating with building management, investigators identified the suspect and established surveillance, ultimately apprehending the juvenile without incident.

According to police, during questioning, the suspect confessed to setting all four fires, citing frustration over a school sports matter as the motive.

A neighbor said he saw the flames and feels sorry for the teen.

“Smelt smoke, very concerned, went to the neighbor’s house,” said Sean Ganado. “I feel for the kid. He’s young and making stupid decisions, but this decision is going to be bad for him.”

The juvenile was charged with multiple counts of arson and burglary and transported to the Miami-Dade County Juvenile Assessment Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.