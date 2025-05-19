MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is in trouble for allegedly bringing a weapon to school last month.

Kingjajah Clarke, 17, was arrested April 25 and charged with possessing a firearm on school property.

Detectives said school employees at Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy for Community Education in Miami searched his bag and found a gun inside.

The student tried to run away, but he was found off campus and taken into custody.

He will appear in bond court on Tuesday.

