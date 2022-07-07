NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who snatched a chain off a man’s neck in Northwest Miami-Dade has been stopped by police.

The thief was riding a Miami-Dade County bus when he grabbed the chain off another passenger’s neck and bolted out the door.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Kemley Pitaeau around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday.

The 63-year-old victim was not hurt.

The 17-year-old has been charged with strong-arm robbery.

