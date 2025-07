HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old student appeared before a judge Thursday after officials accused him of making a bomb threat at Hialeah High School.

Authorities say Jayden Bullard made bomb threats against the school in December 2024 while using someone else’s name.

He now faces felony charges.

