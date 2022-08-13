CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man will be tried as an adult, authorities said.

Seventeen-year-old Jermaine Walker has been charged with murder. Eighteen-year-old Gary Ragin also faces a murder charge in connection the July 22 crime.

Police said the duo approached Jorge Romero-Gil while the victim was at work in an alleyway near Ten Aragon Condominium along Aragon Avenue, just a block off Miracle Mile, July 22.

Investigators said the suspects, who were wearing ski masks, demanded Romero-Gil’s belongings at gunpoint, but even after the victim handed the robbers what they wanted, Walker shot him at close range.

