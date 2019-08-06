16-year-old shot and killed near Cutler Bay park

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible with fatally shooting a teenage boy in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene outside of Cutler Ridge Park just before midnight, Friday.

Officials said 16-year-old Roberto Javier Morga, Jr. was gunned down in the roadway sometime between 11 p.m. and 11:42 p.m.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/2/19, Roberto Javier Morga, Jr. was killed in the area of 10100 SW 200 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/nEJYTwcIkq — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 5, 2019

MDPD released a flyer with the victim’s picture and details in hopes that somebody comes forward with information.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho weighed in.

“Incredibly saddened and angry to learn of the murder of this teen,” he wrote on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to Roberto’s family and friends. Let us support them by speaking up to provide police accurate leads in this case. Roberto deserves justice.”

M-DCPS confirmed Morga wasn’t a student at any of the district’s schools.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.