MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have located a 16-year-old who was previously reported missing from Little Havana.

Detectives said Jhoelanghelo Lanza was last seen on Monday.

He stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, gray shorts, and black Nike sneakers.

His family says he has autism.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, Jhoelandhelo Lanza has been located in good health.

For more information, contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

