MIAMI (WSVN) - A wish came true for a teenager in the fight of his life, and a flick made in South Florida played a big role.

As if it were scenes ripped right out of the movie– from the action, the city views and right down to a Miami officer who played a real officer in the movie.

“I had a ponytail in the movie. I shaved it off,” said the officer.

The film in particular was “Bad Boys.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Miami Police in coordinating a recreation of the blockbuster hit a 16-year-old knows like the back of his hand.

“I didn’t know I was going to see ‘Bad Boys,’” said the teen.

The Make-A-Wish recipient certainly didn’t know he was the star of this reenactment.

After a police motorcade, it was time to start the day. First stop was the Scottish Rite Temple near the Miami River. Fans of the film may recognize it as Club Hell from the original “Bad Boys” movie.

“He went through about 10 months of chemo from Anaplastic large cell lymphoma,” said Larry Smith, the Make-A-Wish recipient’s uncle.

Smith said his nephew has never had it easy.

“We are seven months in remission right now, and we’re going to beat it,” said Smith. “This is his first trip anywhere, just, we’re out here to have a good time.”

He didn’t want to give the young boy’s name because of abuse he’s faced at home.

Smith said his nephew’s fight with cancer is yet another example of how strong he is, inspired by the Bad Boys themselves.

“He watched ‘Bad Boys’ every day in the hospital,” said Smith, “every day at my house in recovery.”

The question is can you really pay tribute to the OG “Bad Boys” if you don’t hop in the water and shutdown the causeway?

Miami Police Marine Patrol led the crew down the river and into Biscayne Bay.

Police shut down the MacArthur Causeway and then, just like the scene in the movie, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made the cancer survivor’s dreams come true.

“He may not always have the vocabulary to express it, but this is a huge, huge day for him,” said Smith.

Family members of the teen said, at just 16 years old, he has learned to use his trials and obstacles to turn them into something positive and for the good.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.