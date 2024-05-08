HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police are searching for a suspect after an internet sale goes wrong, leaving one teenager shot and injured

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot several times by another teenager during an internet sale robbery near NW 1st Avenue and NW 9th Street.

“Bahp Bahp Bahp, I was shocked,” said Modesta Alfonso, a neighbor. “I said, ‘That was three shots!'”

Alfonso said she heard the gunshots right outside of her door around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday

“Enter Hospital for a shooting,” said a dispatcher.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South and is in stable condition.

“In the past, there have been robberies that have stemmed from these purchases,” said Raul Rodriguez, Homestead Police Department.

Police state these internet robberies are unfortunately common in South Florida.

In Dec. of 2011, a U.S. Marine veteran was shot in Deerfield Beach during a Craigslist exchange.

Another case involved a South Florida man who allowed someone to test drive his motorbike before purchasing only to have the man take off with the bike during the test drive.

As well as another man conning another out of his life savings at gunpoint during an exchange in which two parties met online.

Homestead Police Department and police departments across the country have designated spots with signs labeled “Internet Purchase Exchange Location,” right outside their stations for the public to conduct safe internet exchanges. These designated areas are under video surveillance twenty-four-seven.

“Designated parking spots within our station that are monitored 24/7 through surveillance camera,” said Rodriguez. “As well as a welded area for you to conduct your transactions. Conduct these transactions in safe areas, [with] constant surveillance.”

Police are still looking for the shooter and would not comment on what exactly was being exchanged.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

