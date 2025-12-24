PALMETTO BAY, Fla(WSVN)– A teen is in the hospital after crashing into a car while riding a bicycle in Palmetto Bay.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a traffic crash in the area of 165th Street and Old Cutler Road.

Officials say the 16-year-old bicyclist and a 15-year-old passenger both fell off after running into a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle contacted 911 for assistance and remained on the scene.

The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. The 15-year-old was treated on scene for some minor cuts and bruises.

