NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is in the hospital after an altercation led to him being stabbed in the arm in North Miami, according to police.

According to police, officers responded to the North Miami Library at 835 NE 132nd Street around 4 p.m., after receiving reports of a teen being stabbed in the arm following an altercation.

An officer who responded to the scene rendered immediate medical aid to the injured juvenile. The 16-year-old was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into what led up to the reported stabbing is ongoing.

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