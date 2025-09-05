SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a person yelling near Southwest 283rd Street and 140th Place, at around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim, identified by officials as Elijah Quintero, to Jackson South, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

“The victim remains in critical condition,” said MDSO spokesperson Joseph R. Peguero Rivera.

Neighbors were left in shock as the sun came up.

“Today is the first day, like I said, that I’ve seen something that looked like a crime scene, and it made me think, like, ‘Oh, man, what could have happened around my house?'” said neighbor Tyrone Payne.

Late Friday evening, MDSO deputies said three people were under arrest in connection to the shooting.

The arrestees include 20-year-old Napoleon Bryant, 30-year-old Jesus Aguilar and 22-year-old Tazaria Alize Miller.

Bryant faces an attempted murder charge while Aguilar and Alize Miller face a tampering with evidence charge.

“See, this is disturbing, and it makes me want to pay more attention to, you know, where my kids are going, what they’re doing, who they’re hanging around, what kind of situations they’re getting into,” said Payne.

Investigators collected bags of evidence from the scene, and a tow truck could be seen taking away a gray car that may have been involved.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect as of late Friday afternoon, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.