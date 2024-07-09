PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida teen battling a very aggressive form of cancer was gifted a brand new ride by the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Sixteen-year-old Anthony Kennedy and his family were able to put their worries aside for a moment of joy as the foundation gifted him the dirt bike he has dreamed of riding for a long time.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been going through a lot of emotions right now, ain’t gonna lie,” said Kennedy. “I don’t know. I can’t stop smiling.”

The teenager has always had a love for dirt bikes. A bike that he had many years ago was stolen and his family was never able to purchase a new one.

“I never thought it was going to come true but, feel me, it came true,” said Kennedy.

When it was time to make a wish, the foundation knew what he needed to boost his spirits.

“There are philanthropic people who are deciding to do good. They have sponsored this wish and made another dream come true,” said a Make-A-Wish Spokesperson.

Kennedy also knew what his heart deeply desired.

“Something I been waiting for a long time. I couldn’t sleep. I probably slept for about three hours, thinking about this bike,” said Kennedy.

To kick start his wish, sponsors at the Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure that Kennedy was ready to ride in style.

Kennedy said he already knows his future plans with his newly-gifted bike.

“Take it home, take it on a nice ride and then put it back in the garage and wait till this weekend and go ride with my friends,” said Kennedy.

The foundation has helped more than 14,000 children over its 40-year history.

