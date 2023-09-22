SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An incident unfolded in a Southwest Miami-Dade housing development Thursday night, leaving a 15-year-old in serious condition after being shot while sitting in an SUV.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene along the 28000 block of Southwest 126th Court just before 9:45 p.m., responding to a ShotSpotter alert. Paramedics airlifted the young victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where the teenager is currently undergoing surgery and listed in critical condition.

At the scene, 7News cameras captured a significant police presence and a maroon Honda SUV with a shattered driver’s side window.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta provided preliminary information, revealing an adult male, identified as a family friend, was also present in the vehicle but escaped unharmed.

Detective Zabaleta added that the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Authorities are investigating whether the 15-year-old was the intended target, if the 21-year-old in the vehicle was the target, or if the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Expressing concern for the victim and the community, Detective Zabaleta urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It is sad that we have to report the fact that a 15-year-old child has been shot multiple times and fighting for their life at the hospital,” he said. “We need a community to work together with the police department to have this gun violence come to a stop.”

Police have released a preliminary description of possible suspects: one suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, and wore dark clothing at the time of the incident. The other suspect was shorter than the aforementioned suspect; he was wearing a black hoodie and fled in an eastbound direction.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

