15-year-old girl shot while riding in car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl has been transported to the hospital after she was shot while riding in a car in what police are calling a road rage incident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue, at around 7 p.m., Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the teen got into an argument with another driver. At some point, gunfire rang out, and she was shot.

She was transported to North Shore Medical Center, where police were called to investigate the shooting.

According to officials, the victim was shot in the neck and chest.

The teen’s condition remains unknown, and there’s no description of the shooter or the getaway car available.

If you have any information about the shooting or the shooter’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.