NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old girl to the hospital after, police said, she became the victim of a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the McDonald’s at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the teen was wounded in the shoulder while at the fast food restaurant.

Paramedics brought the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are questioning one person. They believe the shooting was accidental.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.