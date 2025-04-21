MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl who was previously reported missing from Model City in Miami has been recovered, authorities say.

According to Miami Police, Nayeli Cruz was last seen on Friday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and orange hair.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

According to the Miami Police Department, Nayeli has since been recovered in good health and reunited with her family.

For more information, contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

