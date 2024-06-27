MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was hit in the leg by a bullet intended for an aggressive dog in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired along the 7900 block of Northwest 18th Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

“It’s going to be a female shot, possibly by the neighbor, shot in the leg,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

According to detectives, a man shot at a dog that was attempting to bite a family member.

Instead, police said, the bullet hit the victim in her right leg.

Paramedics transported the teen to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

7News cameras captured first responders wheeling the victim into the hospital.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as police officers spoke with multiple people at the house where the incident took place.

Police detained the subject involved in the shooting pending further investigation.

Officers temporarily shut down a small section of Northwest 18th Avenue, off 79th Street, while they investigated.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

It’s unclear what happened to the dog or what its condition is.

