MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl out of Miami-Dade County after she was found safe.

According to FDLE, Coco Mastrangelo was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Detectives with Miami Beach Police found Coco safe on Tuesday afternoon.

