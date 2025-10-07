MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen faces a judge after, police say, she and another girl brutally beat another student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Jahdai Jones appeared before a judge a day after 17-year-old Ariadna Sharpton was beaten bloody by a pair of girls inside a school bathroom. Miami-Dade Schools Police says Jones admitted to beating Sharpton with a trumpet.

“I hope you continue playing the trumpet,” the judge told Jones. “I just don’t want you to hit anybody with it.”

The fight left Sharpton’s face covered in blood. Following the fight, the teen spoke to 7News about the attack.

“My head was just pounding,” said Sharpton.

According to authorities, the girls got into a fight after exchanging words inside a bathroom Monday morning.

“They kicked me to the floor and they were hitting me with the Stanley Cup and with the instrument,” said Sharpton.

According to the report, Jones argued it was Sharpton who started the fight, telling police she “included herself in the fight by striking the victim with a trumpet twice” and “she grabbed the victim’s hair and began throwing punches.” Then, “once the victim was on the ground that she began kicking.”

Sharpton said she was terrified as she was attacked.

“I was scared that I was bleeding too much because it was a lot of blood everywhere,” said Sharpton.

Sharpton was taken to the hospital, where she got stitches.

Sharpton’s mother, Nicole Luster, is frustrated and hoping other parents do more to prevent their kids from getting into fights.

“I feel devastated,” said Luster. “As parents, we need to know how to address issues with our kids to prevent this.”

Sharpton said she doesn’t plan to return to school, choosing instead to finish out her senior year online.

School officials confirmed Jones has been suspended, though it’s unclear how long her suspension is.

Jones is expected to appear in juvenile court next week.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.