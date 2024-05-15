HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s jail, not bail, for a 15-year-old boy accused in a deadly joyride in Hialeah.

Maykoll Santiesteban is being charged as an adult in connection to the April 23 crash. Wednesday morning, he appeared in adult court cor the first time; he was denied bond.

Detectives said the teen took his father’s car for a drive with some friends, hitting high speeds before crashing into another vehicle near Southeast Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police said 39-year-old Yarnia Hernandez and her aunt, 71-year-old Gloria Hernandez, were killed.

Yarnia’s mother, who was also in the car, remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Santiesteban faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.