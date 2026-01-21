DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A long-lost dog was found while wandering the streets of South Florida and was reunited with her owner after spending over a decade apart.

Fifteen-year-old Buttercup was located by Miami-Dade Animal Services on Jan. 12 and brought back to her owner through the dog’s microchip.

The owner believed the dog had passed away after both of her dogs went missing more than 10 years ago.

Officials said that this is yet another reason for pet owners to have their furry companions microchipped.

