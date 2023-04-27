NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young victim who was shot and rushed to the hospital has died from his injuries. Now, police are searching for the person who killed him.

“Being a parent myself, I cannot even imagine what that family will be going through once they find out that their 15-year-old, their son, is not going to be coming home,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez.

MDPD detectives were seen going to door at the trailer park where the boy was shot, Wednesday, just after 4:30 p.m., looking for information on the shooting.

Police remained at the scene well into the night as they continued to investigate.

“We owe it to this family as a community,” said Rodriguez. “We’ve said it time and time again that our objective is to keep our community safe and specially our youngsters. They are our future.”

When police responded to the neighborhood, they were originally told someone was hurt or sick.

According to investigators, the teen was shot in the upper part of his body.

People who were nearby raced to try and help him, putting him in a car, but they did not get very far.

That’s when first responders arrived and rushed the 15-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

“We have not, at this time, found a firearm,” said Rodriguez.

Now, investigators are searching for answers and a shooter.

They are also not sure if the teen lives in the area where he was shot. Plus, investigators are not sure if the victim lived in the community.

They continue talking to witnesses.

“They’re in the process of speaking with our detectives, and our hope is that we’ll be able to get more information so that we’re able to piece together what happened here,” said Rodriguez.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

