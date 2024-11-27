NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman who, they said, struck a 15-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle in North Miami Beach and fled the scene, sending the young victim to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northeast 167th Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Speaking with 7News hours later, the teen’s mother, Juliet Lopez, said he was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he was hit.

“He got bruises after he was hit by the car,” said Lopez as she spoke through a translator. “The woman [who was driving the car] never admitted her mistake.”

Speaking with 7News on the phone, another driver, Roxana Smilovich, said she witnessed the moment of impact, which was also recorded on surveillance video.

“We were at a red light going south on Sixth Avenue. A car was at the entrance of a plaza, and the car behind me apparently needed to get into the plaza, so instead of waiting for the green light, she decided to go around me illegally,” said Smilovich, “and when she went to drive into the plaza, a biker, a young kid was on his bike, and she hit him.”

Police said that driver’s impatience turned into another family’s pain.

“She ran him over, dragging his bike under her car,” said Lopez.

Smilovich said the motorist did not stick around.

“I saw she was getting in her car, so I made sure I got a picture of her plate,” she said.

“All she did was mistreat my son and just left,” said Lopez.

North Miami Beach Police corroborated Smilovich’s account, saying the woman behind the wheel of the SUV that struck the teen cut in front of Smilovich’s car in rush hour traffic in an attempt to short-cut her way into the plaza.

“She did get out and asked if he was OK, but she didn’t look concerned at all; she looked more annoyed,” said Smilovich. “This lady’s, like, looking at him like an inconvenience.”

7Skyforce hovered above a group of people next to a toppled stop sign, including the teenage victim sitting next to his bicycle in a grassy area. A woman was seen speaking with police officers.

Lopez told 7News she’s heartbroken and furious.

“I feel scared, because he’s always on his bike, and he’s always careful, but there are people who don’t respect the laws,” she said.

“And I said, ‘You know, if she would have just been a little patient, you wouldn’t have hit him,'” said Smilovich.

North Miami Beach Police said the driver who fled the scene was taken into custody shortly after, with help from MDPD, and later placed under arrest.

“The reality is, there are a lot of people in this city, there is going to be traffic, and you just have to be more patient,” saud Smilovich

The teen remained alert and was seen speaking with responding officers. However, his family said his pain became increasingly worse, and they took him to an area hospital at around 7 p.m. to be checked out.

As of late Wednesday night, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Detectives have not specified what charges the driver might be facing.

