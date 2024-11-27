NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old bicyclist in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 167th Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above a group of people next to a toppled stop sign, including the teenage victim sitting next to his bicycle in a grassy area. A woman was seen speaking with police officers.

It remains unclear whether or not the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk and was struck as the motorist was leaving a parking lot.

The teen suffered minor injuries. He remained alert and was seen speaking with responding officers.

North Miami Beach Police later responded to the scene shortly after. They confirmed the victim is 15, adding that traffic in the area was not affected.

Detectives have provided no further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.