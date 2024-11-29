NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy is opening up and sharing his story, one day after, police and witnesses said, he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near a North Miami Beach shopping plaza.

Juan Pinilla spoke with 7News on Thursday as he continues to recover from Wednesday’s afternoon crash.

Speaking through a translator, the teen described the pain he is in after a car hit him while he was riding his bike in a sidewalk. He said his legs and ankle still hurt from the impact.

Surveillance video showed exactly what happened along Northeast Sixth Avenue, near 167th Street.

Speaking with 7News over the phone, Wednesday night, witness Roxana Smilovich went into detail about what she saw.

“We were at a red light going south on Sixth Avenue. A car was at the entrance of a plaza, and the car behind me apparently needed to get into the plaza, so instead of waiting for the green light, she decided to go around me illegally,” said Smilovich, “and when she went to drive into the plaza, a biker, a young kid was on his bike, and she hit him.”

North Miami Beach Police detectives said the driver didn’t bother to stay, but they did catch up with her, and she was arrested.

“She did get out to ask him if he was OK, but she didn’t look concerned at all; she looked more annoyed,” said Smilovich. “This lady’s, like, looking at him like an inconvenience.”

As for Pinilla, he said teen says he can’t sleep right and wakes up with leg pain, adding he is afraid to ride his bicycle right now.

His mother, Juliet Lopez told 7News she is “eternally grateful” for the people who did help her son.

While the teen has scrapes on his legs, and a mangled bike, on this holiday, he said he has so much to be thankful for.

“First of all, I’m thankful to God that I survived, that I can walk, and for my family,” he said.

Lopez said he will be taking her son to the doctor on Friday because he is still in pain.

